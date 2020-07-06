Bergen Cub Scout Leader, Youth Sports Coach Charged With Sexually Assaulting Minor

A Bergen County Cub Scout leader from Oakland who also coaches youth sports was charged with sexually assaulting a minor.

Gary Sarno, 47, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing Wednesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Sarno "engaged in sexual conduct with a child" between 16 and 17 years old late last December, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

An investigation by Musella's Special Victims Unit and Oakland police led to Sarno's arrest last week on charges of sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

Sarno, a married Elmwood Park native who works as a salesman for a Linden-based building materials distributor, has been an assistant den leader with the Cub Scouts since September 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile.

It says he also was an assistant soccer and baseball coach with Oakland recreational sports over that same time period and team manager with the Ramapo Youth Soccer Organization (RYSA) since June 2018.

