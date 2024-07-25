Fair 81°

Pedestrian, 26, Was Not In Crosswalk When Struck By Driver, 75, In Wyckoff: Cops

A 26-year-old man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car while crossing a Bergen County street in an area bereft of crosswalks, police said.

At the scene on Goffle Road in Wyckoff July 24.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
Wyckoff police were called to Goffle Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 for a man "down in the roadway," Lt. Joseph Soto said in a release.

The man was trying to cross the street in an area without crosswalks when he was struck by a 75-year-old female driver from Englewood who was heading south, Soto said.

He was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Paterson by Ridgewood Ambulance and Valley Hospital Paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver remained at the scene and was fully cooperative with police, Soto said.

Wyckoff police, Ridgewood police, Midland Park police, and Ridgewood Fire EMS responded.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Wyckoff PD’s traffic unit at 201-891-2121.

