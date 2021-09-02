Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Obituaries

Wyckoff Native Anthony Luppino Of Little Falls Dies, 27

Anthony P Luppino
Anthony P Luppino Photo Credit: Anthony P Luppino Facebook photo

Anthony P. Luppino of Little Falls died on Feb. 2. He was 27 years old.

The Wyckoff native had been working as a website designer, according to his obituary. He attended Ramapo High School and Seminole State College of Florida.

Anthony is survived by his parents Pasquale Luppino of Tampa, Florida, and Lisa Luppino (nee Koch) of Rochelle Park; sister Maria Concetta Luppino; along with aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Services were held Feb. 9 with entombment at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Fairview.

Click here for Anthony's complete obituary.

