Beloved Wyckoff Physcian, Dr. Enrique Carlos More, 84

Dr. Enrique More ran a pediatric practice with his wife, Dr. Evohe Dafne More, in Wyckoff for many years. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Enrique Carlos More, M.D., formerly of Wyckoff, died on May 19, in Philadelphia.

He was born in Montevideo, Uruguay, February 29, 1936, and relocated to Argentina as a child, where he would later attend and graduate from the University of Buenos Aires, School of Medicine.

In 1962, “Quique” married his classmate and love of his life, Evohe Dafne More, MD. (d.1980). Together they ran a well-know pediatric practice in Wyckoff in addition to individual practices in New York and New Jersey. Dr. More was a dedicated physician and beloved by his patients.

Enrique is survived by his daughter, Daphne More, her husband, Alan Maesaka and their children, Miles and Julia as well as by a son, Kenneth More, his wife, Jennifer, and their daughters, Maggie and Phoebe.

