Contact Us
Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff
Return to your home site

Menu

Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Long Island ID Thieves With Infant Had Stolen Gun, More In Lyndhurst Apartment
News

Wyckoff PD: DWI Motorist Bails After Crashing Antique 'Vette

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Wyckoff police
Wyckoff police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A Wyckoff man was intoxicated when he crashed his 1964 Corvette and left it there, township police said.

Gerald Gallipoli, 69, had to be treated at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for facial injuries following the June 10 crash, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

A witness told Sgt. Michael DeMaio and Officer Kevin Oldewurtel that Gallipoli “walked away from the scene” after his antique coupe went off the road and struck a fire hydrant and concrete bridge column on Russell Avenue near Russell Farms Community Park shortly before 11:30 p.m., Soto said.

Police charged him with DWI, reckless driving, failing to report an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and failing to maintain a lane, the lieutenant said. A Municipal Court date was being set.

The vehicle, meanwhile, was towed with front-end damage.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice!

Serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.