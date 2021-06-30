Wyckoff PD: DWI Motorist Bails After Crashing Antique 'Vette

A Wyckoff man was intoxicated when he crashed his 1964 Corvette and left it there, township police said.

Gerald Gallipoli, 69, had to be treated at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for facial injuries following the June 10 crash, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

A witness told Sgt. Michael DeMaio and Officer Kevin Oldewurtel that Gallipoli “walked away from the scene” after his antique coupe went off the road and struck a fire hydrant and concrete bridge column on Russell Avenue near Russell Farms Community Park shortly before 11:30 p.m., Soto said.

Police charged him with DWI, reckless driving, failing to report an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and failing to maintain a lane, the lieutenant said. A Municipal Court date was being set.

The vehicle, meanwhile, was towed with front-end damage.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.