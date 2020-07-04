Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
VIRAL VIDEO: Bergen Actor Ezra Miller Appears To Choke, Throw Woman Down

Jerry DeMarco
The video.
The video. Video Credit: John Talks
Ezra Miller turns 23 on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Nick Step via Wikipedia

Bergen County actor Ezra Miller, best known for his work as the Flash in DC Comics films as well as the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, is drawing fire for a viral video that shows him apparently choking a woman before throwing her to the floor.

No one has been able to say for certain whether it was a true assault or a publicity stunt.

Variety reported that it really happened last Wednesday at Prikið Kaffihús, a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland, after a group of “quite pushy” fans upset the 27-year-old actor/singer/musician/model from Wyckoff.

”Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” Miller tells the woman in the seven-second video.

He’s smiling at first, but then puts both hands around the woman’s throat and throws her down.

“Whoa, bro, bro," says whoever was recording it. Then it cuts off.

Miller drew his greatest acclaim for the role of Kevin in Lynne Ramsay’s adaptation of Lionel Shriver’s “We Need To Talk About Kevin.” He portrayed the Flash in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League" and was scheduled to take the lead in “The Flash” in 2022.

