News

SUVs Collide, Topple Traffic Light In Midland Park

Jerry DeMarco
A Chevy Tahoe slammed into a traffic light pole in the collision with a Toyota at the corner of Erie and Franklin avenues in Midland Park around 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver was hospitalized after two SUVs collided at a Midland Park intersection, taking out a traffic light in the process.

A Chevy Tahoe slammed into the light pole in the collision with a Dodge Durango at the corner of Erie and Franklin avenues around 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.

The Midland Park Ambulance Corps took the female driver of the Toyota to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

All Points Towing removed both vehicles.

Midland Park police and firefighters responded, along with members of the borough DPW.

Borough police were investigating.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

