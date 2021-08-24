Contact Us
Sussex Caregiver Charged With Stealing $18,500 From Bergen Patient

Jerry DeMarco
Oakland police
Oakland police Photo Credit: Oakland PD

A caregiver was charged with stealing $18,500 from a 97-year-old Oakland patient.

Lori Bennett, 55, of Wantage forged four checks and deposited the money into a personal account over a three-month span, Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

Bennet was charged with theft and forgery and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Detective Sgt. Mark Piercy and Detective Christopher Tinio investigated.

