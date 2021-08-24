Sussex Caregiver Charged With Stealing $18,500 From Bergen Patient

A caregiver was charged with stealing $18,500 from a 97-year-old Oakland patient.

Lori Bennett, 55, of Wantage forged four checks and deposited the money into a personal account over a three-month span, Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

Bennet was charged with theft and forgery and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Detective Sgt. Mark Piercy and Detective Christopher Tinio investigated.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.