Patient, 60, Who Wandered From Wyckoff Facility Found In Hawthorne

Jerry DeMarco
Hawthorne police assisted their Wyckoff colleagues after the patient wandered off from the Christian Health Care Center on Sicomac Avenue. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / INSET: Jerry DeMarco (top), Boyd A. Loving (bottom)

A 61-year-old psychiatric patient who wandered off from a senior care facility in Wyckoff was found a short time later in Hawthorne, authorities said.

The man left the Christian Health Care Center on Sicomac Avenue on foot shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 7, Wyckoff Police Lt. Kevin Kasak said.

Fortunately, he didn't get very far.

An alert was broadcast to police in surrounding towns as Wyckoff officers searched the area, the lieutenant said.

Hawthorne police found the man none the worse for wear on Goffle Hill Road less than a half-hour later, he said.

He was returned to Christian Health Care.

