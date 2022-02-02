Contact Us
Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff
Return to your home site

Menu

Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: FEDS: Bergen County Men Busted Following Three Fentanyl-Laced NYC Drug-Delivery Deaths
News

Paterson DWI Driver With Juvenile Passenger Jailed After Bergen Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Karina Merchan
Karina Merchan Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A drunk Paterson driver had a child in the car with her when she was involved in an accident on Skyline Drive in Oakland, authorities said.

Karina Merchan, 39, was driving a Honda CRV that struck a Ram pickup truck as its driver was making a U-turn on Saturday, Jan. 29, Capt. Timothy Keenan said.

A second passenger with Merchan and the juvenile sustained a minor neck injury but declined medical attention, the captain said.

Merchan was taken into custody after failing field sobriety tests and giving the responding officers false identifying information, Keenan said.

She was charged with assault by auto, child endangerment, DWI, hindering and refusing to provide a breath sample, the captain said. She also received several traffic summonses, he said.

Merchan, who also had an outstanding warrant out of Hackensack, was sent to the Bergen County Jail and then released by a judge, pending further court action, the following day, records show.

Officer Matthew Lopez initially responded and was assisted by Officer Jonathan Coleman and Sgt. Keith Docwra.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.