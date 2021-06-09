Multi-Alarm Fire Ravages Oakland Home

Two firefighters suffering heat exhaustion were hospitalized during a fast-moving fire that began in an attached garage and extended to an Oakland home.

No other injuries were reported in the noontime Ramapo Valley Road fire, which went to five alarms for coverage Tuesday amid extreme temperatures.

Firefighters from Franklin Lakes, Mahwah, Pompton Lakes, Waldwick and Wyckoff assisted their Oakland colleagues.

Ramapo Valley Road was temporarily closed between Navajo Way and Franklin Avenue.

The cause remained under investigation, although authorities don't believe it was suspicious, Oakland Police Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

