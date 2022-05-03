Motorist, 93, Survives Wild Crash-Filled Ride In Bergen Supermarket Parking Lot

A 93-year-old driver escaped serious injury when her SUV careened into the parking lot of a Wyckoff supermarket, crossing over the hood of one parked vehicle while damaging three others, authorities said.

The borough driver initially backed her 2006 Ford Explorer into a 2021 Mercedes Benz in the parking lot of the local post office around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, Police Lt. Joseph Soto said.

She told police her accelerator stuck when she put it in drive, sending the Explorer across Greenwood Avenue and into the Boulder Run Shopping Center, the lieutenant said.

After hitting the curb, the Explorer continued over a retaining wall, drove across the front of a parked Chevy Traverse and continued through a small wooded area.

It then re-entered the parking lot and struck a parked 2013 Honda Accord, pushing it into a parked 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee, before coming to a stop, Soto said.

Members of the Wyckoff Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the driver to the hospital with a minor cut on her left arm, the lieutenant said.

The Traverse, Accord, and Explorer were all towed from the scene.

An investigation was continuing, Soto said.

