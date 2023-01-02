Motorcyclist Hurled Over Route 208 Divider

A motorcyclist from Bergenfield survived being thrown over the divider when he crashed on Route 208 in Franklin Lakes on New Year's afternoon, authorities said.

The 19-year-old Bergenfield motorcyclist's 2007 Suzuki GSX hit the median on the northbound side, ejecting him onto the other side, around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Franklin Lakes Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.

He was taken to St. Joseph's University Hospital in Paterson with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

An ALS unit from the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood and the Oakland First Aid Squad responded along with Franklin Lakes police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes and receive free news updates.