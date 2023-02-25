Contact Us
Midland Park Officer Injured Subduing Angered Suspect

Jerry DeMarco
Midland Park police
Midland Park police Photo Credit: MIDLAND PARK PD

A Midland Park police officer required hospital treatment after a disturbed man bit him and hit him with a metal laundry basket, authorities said.

The officer and his colleagues were trying to speak with Richard Harris, 30, when he became violent, Police Chief Michael Powderley said.

Harris then took off running and was grabbed outside Park Laudromat on Godwin Avenue, the chief said.

He then resisted attempts to subdue him, sending one of the officers to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, Powderley said.

Officers charged Harris with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, as well as resisting arrest and weapons possession.

Harris, who was wanted on a warrant out of Atlantic City, has remained held in the Bergen County Jail following an evaluation at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center following the incident earlier this month, records show.

