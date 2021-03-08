Contact Us
Midland Park Bicyclist Struck By Jeep In Wyckoff

Jerry DeMarco
Stop signs all around where Hillcrest Avenue, Newtown Road and Wyckoff Avenue converge in Wyckoff.

A Midland Park bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a Jeep Tuesday morning in Wyckoff, authorities said.The 57-year-old bicyclist was turning left onto Hillcrest Avenue from Wyckoff Avenue when he was struck by the 2014 Cherokee turning left from Newtown Road shortly before 9 a.m., Police Lt. Joseph Soto said.

The victim, 57, complained of hip pan and was taken by ambulance to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. His injuries weren't considered serious., Soto said.

The 75-year-old driver from Wyckoff remained at the scene, the lieutenant said.

Any summonses or charges would be pending an investigation, he said.

