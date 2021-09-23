Jersey Ex-Con ID'd As Fleeing Route 287 Stolen Car Driver Who Crashed On NY State Thruway

UPDATE: A driver chased by police more than 40 miles from New Jersey into New York State before crashing a stolen car was identified as an ex-con who’s been involved in previous pursuits and has an arrest record that numbers in the dozens.

Dustin Jeandron, 37, recently of Keyport and Trenton, gave New York State troopers a Hell’s Kitchen address after they took him into custody following Wednesday afternoon’s chase.

Jeandron was driving a Hyundai sedan reported stolen out of Harrison when a Wayne police officer began pursuing him onto northbound Route 287. Colleagues from Franklin Lakes, Mahwah and Pompton Lakes were among the police who joined in along the way.

New York State Police picked up the pursuit once the Hyundai sped across the state line and onto the New York State Thruway (Route 87) into Orange County.

At one point, responders said, it appeared that Jeandron tried to ram a police vehicle – something records show he’d done in the past.

The sedan eventually crashed just north of the Harriman exit, they said.

State troopers seized Jeandron and an as-yet unidentified passenger. They also found a knife, heroin and crack, responders said. No injuries were reported.

Records show Jeandron served nearly three years in Southern State Correctional Facility in Cumberland County, beginning in 2015, for a host of charges centered on a police pursuit that created a risk of injury.

His overall rap sheet stretches back more than 15 years and is full of mostly drug-related offenses that include burglary, theft, bail jumping, escape from detention -- and, more recently, shoplifting – in Passaic, Essex, Union, Middlesex and Monmouth counties.

Jeandron remained held Thursday in New York pending extradition to New Jersey, where multiple police departments were preparing charges against him in connection with Wednesday’s pursuit. These include police in Franklin Lakes who charged Jeandron with eluding and wrote up several motor vehicle summonses.

