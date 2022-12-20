Holiday Cheer Sought For Bergen County Teacher With ALS

A Bergen County teacher who's married to a police officer could use some holiday cheer.

Friends have been rallying to help Christine Grogan of Wyckoff, who has ALS, and her family.

"Also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, ALS affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control," friend Nancy Bellovich in a GoFundMe campaign. "This is a progressive disease that still has no cure."

Christine and her husband, Glen Ridge Police Officer Christopher Grogan, have two children, 15-year-old Julia and Jack.

"At this stage of the disease, Christine is requiring at-home healthcare," Bellovich wrote. "This is extremely financially & emotionally stressful. As the disease progresses, her healthcare hours will need to increase."

GO TO: Raise money for Christine Grogan & Family (GoFundMe)

"Christine has dedicated her life to helping & teaching children with disabilities, specifically the autism population," Bellovich wrote. "She has an incredible gift & has touched so many peoples lives.

"It’s our turn now to give back to her."

