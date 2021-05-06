FREAK ACCIDENT: Driver Airlifted From Route 287 After Flying Tire Crash

UPDATE: A seriously-injured driver was flown out by medical chopper following a freak accident Thursday morning on Route 287, New Jersey State Police said.

A wheel became dislodged from a northbound vehicle, bounded over the median and crashed into a southbound Ford Fusion in the area of Exit 58 just south of Skyline Drive in Oakland shortly before 8:30 a.m., Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The Ford then struck the center and right barriers before careening into the woods off the highway, he said.

The driver suffered serious injuries and had to be extricated. The passenger sustained minor injuries, the trooper said.

Southbound Route 287 was closed so the medical helicopter could pick up the victim. It didn’t reopen until the early afternoon.

No other information was available, Marchan said.

