Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff
Return to your home site

Menu

Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fairview Laborer Charged With Repeatedly Raping Pre-Teen
News

Franklin Lakes Marine Proud To Represent Asian-American Community

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. James Lee
U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. James Lee Photo Credit: DVIDS - Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

A Franklin Lakes native and U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant selected to help plan an annual military task force exercise set to take place in Australia says he's proud to represent the Asian American community.

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. James Lee, who works as a comptroller, is involved in planning the annual Marine Rotational Force, which will be located in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Lee is also the principal financial advisor to the commanding officer of the Marine Rotational Force in Darwin, officials said.

“The path I chose to be a Marine Corps officer is different and off the beaten path, although, I think it’s something I can be a role model in,” said Lee, noting that the Asian American community is underrepresented in the military because “they’re expected to be doctors, engineers, and have those really stable jobs.”

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted U.S. and Australian governments to delay the rotation toward the end of March.

The decision to resume the task force coincides with Australia’s granting of an exemption to travel restrictions, allowing the rotation to proceed “based on Australia’s record to date in managing impacts from COVID-19 as well as strict adherence by deployed U.S. Marines to the mandatory 14-day quarantine and other requirements,” officials said.

Ultimately, Lee hopes his position in the annual task force helps him to become a role model for younger members of his community.

“I was the first in my generation to join the military, but since, I have seen many younger people from my community really look at the military as a career, and join ROTC or the Naval Academy,” said Lee.

“This is my small contribution– to show that a life and career of service is no less honorable than being an engineer or doctor.”

Click here for more on Franklin Lakes native and U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. James Lee.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice!

Serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.