Franklin Lakes House Fire Doused

Firefighters quickly extinguished a Franklin Lakes house blaze before it could do more damage.

Boxes apparently caught fire in the basement of the Summit Avenue home just off Route 208 shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, responders said.

Firefighters had the flames knocked down within a half-hour, they said.

The fire was declared under control minutes later.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Fair Lawn, Midland Park, Ramsey, Waldwick and Wyckoff, responders said.

