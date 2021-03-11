Franklin Lakes Auto Tech Charged With Raping Underage Victim

An automotive tech from Franklin Lakes was charged with raping a minor.

Allen Perez, 27, “transported a child under the age of thirteen across state lines and engaged in sexual intercourse with the child,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Thursday.

Franklin Lakes police notified members of Musella’s Special Victims Unit, who arrested Perez on charges of sexually assaulting and endangering a minor following an investigation.

A Central Judicial Processing judge in Hackensack ordered that Perez remain held in the Bergen County Jail pending further court action.

