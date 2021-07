Franklin Lakes firefighters freed a heavily entrapped driver after a rollover crash.

The Cadillac Esplanade was on its side on Summit Avenue at Lynn Drive when responders arrived shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and began removing the roof before turning over the driver to the Franklin Lakes Volunteer Ambulance Corps for transportation to an area hospital.

CityWide Towing removed the vehicle. Franklin Lakes Fire Dept.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.