Fast Play Lottery Ticket Worth $59.6K Sold In Bergen County

Valerie Musson
Oakland Mini Mart on Ramapo Valley Road in Oakland
A lucky New Jersey scratch-off lottery ticket worth nearly $60,000 was sold in Bergen County, state officials said Thursday.

One lucky player bought a "Fast Play Progressive" ticket for the $5 ‘Treasure Quest’ game and won 50 percent of the Progressive Jackpot.

The winning ticket, worth $59,645, was sold at Oakland Mini Mart on Ramapo Valley Road in Oakland.

Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. 

