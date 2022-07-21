Driver, 76, Knocked Down, Pinned By Own Car Outside Oakland Care Center

A 76-year-old driver was pinned beneath her own vehicle during a visit to a rehab and health care center in Oakland, authorities said.

The victim forgot to put her 2018 Nissan Rogue in park when she got out in the lot of the Oakland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center off Breakneck Road on Wednesday, Police Capt. Timothy Keenan said.

The Rogue rolled backwards, knocking the driver down and pinning her beneath it, the captain said.

Members of the Oakland Care Center and Oakland First Aid Squad tended to the woman while firefighters raised the vehicle to remove her, he said.

She was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with what Keenan said fortunately were minor upper body injuries.

