Contact Us
Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff
Return to your home site

Menu

Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Disturbance During Bash Attended By 400 Brings Police, Ambulances To Popular Bergen Party Venue
News

Christmas House Fire Contained In Franklin Lakes

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Franklin Lakes Fire Department
Franklin Lakes Fire Department Photo Credit: Franklin Lakes FD

Firefighters contained a late Christmas afternoon blaze at a Franklin Lakes home.

Fire Chief Charles Bohny Jr. was among the first at the scene of the fire, which broke out in an attached garage at the $2 million Hampton Hill Road home shortly after 4:30 p.m., responders said.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down in roughly 15 minutes and contained to the garage, they said. The chief declared the blaze under control around 5 p.m.

A female resident was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation, but no serious injuries were reported.

Firefighting colleagues from Oakland, Waldwick, Wyckoff and North Haledon provided mutual aid, the department said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.