Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff
Return to your home site

Menu

Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 14,000 Heroin Folds, Crack, $7,500 Cash Seized In Raid On Paterson Couple's Home
News

Alabama Driver Jailed After Franklin Lakes Police Find Loaded Rifles, Handgun In Stop

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Franklin Lakes police
Franklin Lakes police Photo Credit: Franklin Lakes PD

An Alabama driver was jailed after Franklin Lakes police said they found three guns in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The hunting rifles and .22-caliber handgun were “loaded and improperly stored in the vehicle” when Terry Nolan Bagwell, 59, of Cullman, AL was stopped Tuesday afternoon on Dakota Trail, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

Bagwell is a also a “certain person not to have a firearm” under New Jersey law for a previous, unspecified offense, according to Bergen County Jail records.

He remained held there Thursday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice!

Serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.