Two tickets matched all five numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Sunday, August 13, splitting the $100,000 jackpot.

The tickets were sold at Shoprite in Wyckoff and Jackpocket in Hewitt.

The winning numbers were: 02, 16, 27, 31 and 44 and the XTRA number was: 02.

