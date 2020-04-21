Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff
Return to your home site

Menu

Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Chipotle Paying Feds Record $25 Million Fine For Foodborne Virus That Sickened Customers
Lifestyle

'RHONJ' Cast Members Dina, Caroline Manzo Mourn Dad

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Caroline Manzo with her father, who died Monday, April 20.
Caroline Manzo with her father, who died Monday, April 20. Photo Credit: Caroline Manzo

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast members Caroline and Dina Manzo are mourning the loss of their father.

The sisters, two of their father's 11 kids, took to Instagram Tuesday to share the news.

"His favorite song was 'My Way' and that’s exactly how he lived his life," former Franklin Lakes resident Caroline captioned an Instagram post.

"His way. A tougher man there never was, and in his final days he showed that strength over and over again."

"I'll love you forever and always Daddy," Dina, formerly of Holmdel, wrote on an Instagram post. "You can rest now. 4.20.2020."

Click here for more from E! News.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice!

Serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.