Jonas Brothers Spotted Filming In North Jersey, Fans Scramble To Pinpoint Locations

Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas — who grew up in Wyckoff — were spotted filming what appeared to be music videos across Essex County this week, with several scenes captured on video in Nutley on Tuesday, April 29.

Footage obtained by Daily Voice shows the trio in action, sparking excitement and speculation about where else they’ve been.

The brothers later posted a photo on social media posing along the Hudson River with the New York City skyline behind them. Fans immediately launched into detective mode, trying to figure out whether the image was snapped in Fort Lee, Edgewater, Jersey City, or even Brooklyn.

According to The Montclair Girl, the group may have also visited Rita’s in Nutley and other nearby North Jersey spots, based on geotags and shared posts.

The filming comes as the Jonas Brothers gear up for their upcoming album.

