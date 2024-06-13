'Inappropriate Comment' Halts Printing Of NJ School Yearbook, Sparks Talks With Jewish Leaders

According to parents, a graduating senior wrote under his portrait photo: "They found me" -- Anne Frank

"We deeply regret this oversight and assure you that we are taking appropriate measures to address the situation," Dr. Melissa Quackenbush, the acting superintendent, wrote in a subsequent message to the Ramapo Indian Hills High School District.

"We are conducting a thorough review of our policies and procedures for student publications to ensure such errors do not occur again," Quackenbush wrote. "Distribution of the remaining yearbooks has been halted, and we are in communication with the yearbook distributor to determine the timeframe for reprinting an updated version.

"Additionally, we are consulting with the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey for guidance on how best to support our students," she noted. "Engaging with the Jewish community will help us understand the impact of this incident and improve our efforts to foster a respectful school environment for all."

Based in Oakland, the Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High School District is comprised of two four-year public high schools serving students in ninth through 12th grades from Franklin Lakes, Oakland, and Wyckoff.

"I want to underscore that such content is entirely unacceptable and will not be tolerated," the acting superintendent emphasized in her message. "We extend our deepest apologies to all students, families, and community members.

"This incident will not be forgotten or left unaddressed."

