How To Get Free Coffee, 99 Cent Ice Cream Scoops At Newly-Remodeled Wyckoff Dunkin'

The newly remodeled 2,400-square-foot store at 525 Cedar Hill Ave., in Wyckoff, which also serves up Baskin Robbins ice cream, is reopening on Friday, Sept. 13.

To celebrate the grand reopening, guests can enjoy a single scoop of Baskin-Robbins ice cream for just 99 cents from 9 a.m. to noon on the day of the grand reopening, and are invited to spin a prize wheel for free Dunkin’ merchandise and giveaways, while supplies last.

Dunkin’ is also offering 100 Days of Free Coffee to the first 100 Dunkin’ Rewards members in line at store beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13. The "100 Days of Free Coffee" recipients will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee for 100 consecutive days on the Dunkin’ App.

To qualify, guests must be a Dunkin’ Rewards member or must sign up on the day of the event and will receive the promotional codes beginning at 10 a.m.*

A complimentary photo booth will add to the festivities from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Some of the new elements include

Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system featuring eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.

Dunkin’ on Demand: Dunkin’ has also introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups, so that members of the Dunkin’ Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before.

Increased Energy Efficiency: The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement™ restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.

