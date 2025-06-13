Overcast 70°

Former NJ Elementary School Principal, Wyckoff Resident Admits To Possessing Child Porn: Feds

A 78-year-old Ocean County resident and former elementary school principal pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography on Monday, June 9, authorities said.

John Mangan, the former principal of Peter Cooper Elementary School in Ringwood, pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said.

Last October, agents with the Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at Mangan’s residence in Lanoka Harbor and found an electronic device containing over 250 images of children being sexually abused.

Mangan was previously convicted of sexual offenses involving minors including a New Jersey conviction for sexual assault against a minor for conduct that occurred while Mangan was principal and a prior federal conviction for possession of child pornography Habba said.

According to the New York Times, in 1997, Mangan, then a resident of Wyckoff, was charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in Bergen County.

Mangan faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in October, Habba said.

