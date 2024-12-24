Firefighters Rescue Dog Who Fell Through Ice, Swam 75 Off Shore In Bergen County (Photos)

The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 22, on Shadow Lake in Franklin Lakes. Firefighters say Assistant Chief Piccoli arrived on the scene within minutes and confirmed the situation. Rescue crews quickly suited up in ice rescue gear and sprang into action.

Using a homeowner’s canoe found at the water’s edge, they paddled toward the stranded pup while awaiting additional manpower and the arrival of Utility 344 with a Rapid Deployment Craft.

With a combination of teamwork, expertise, and a few treats to win the dog’s trust, firefighters Jost and Chazen successfully leashed the dog and brought it safely back to shore, highlighting "strength and teamwork," the department said.

The Franklin Lakes Police Department and the Franklin Lakes Volunteer Ambulance Corps were on-site, providing support and rehabilitation for the rescue crews.

