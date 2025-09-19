Dump Truck Driver Cited After Ripping Down Wires In Wyckoff: Report

The crash happened around 1:47 p.m. when the driver of a 2024 Peterbilt dump truck left a parking lot on Wyckoff Avenue without lowering the body of the vehicle, Wyckoff police Lt. Joseph Soto told NorthJersey.com. The truck’s raised bed got tangled in overhead wires, damaging a major communications line.

The driver, a 46-year-old Kearny man, was not injured but was issued summonses for unsafe vehicle, careless driving, and obstructing traffic, Soto said, according to NorthJersey.com.

The truck had just dumped a load of hot asphalt at a nearby paving project before the mishap, incident photographer Boyd A. Loving said. Wyckoff firefighters and heavy-duty tow operators worked together to free the vehicle. Crews from PSE&G’s Electric Division, Verizon, and Optimum Cable also responded to repair the damaged lines, Loving said.

Daily Voice has reached out to police for additional details.

