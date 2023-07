Firefighters extricated the motorist, who complained of pains in both legs after his Mazda SUV ran off the road and struck a sign and a tree on the highway's southbound side near mile marker #60 in Franklin Lakes at 1:47 a.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The driver was hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the sergeant said.

