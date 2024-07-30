Crash With Injuries Shuts Portion Of Route 287 In Oakland

The NJDOT site shows it happened in the northbound lanes around 11:40 a.m., near Ramapo Valley Road.
Two left lanes were closed and injuries were reported.
