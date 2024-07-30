Overcast 79°

Crash With Injuries Shuts Portion Of Route 287 In Oakland

A crash shut a portion of Route 287 Tuesday, July 30 in Oakland.

NJSP

NJSP

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Cecilia Levine
The NJDOT site shows it happened in the northbound lanes around 11:40 a.m., near Ramapo Valley Road.

Two left lanes were closed and injuries were reported.

