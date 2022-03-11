Mochi Donut, Corndog Shop Opens In Bergen County

A bakery serving up mochi doughnuts, corn dogs and more has opened in Bergen County.

Sopoong Donuts rotates its doughnut flavors every few days, and offers build-your-own corndogs. Customers can choose a sausage or mozzarella inside and then the outside: Hot Cheetos, cheese balls, potatoes or truffle parm potato.

Doughnut flavors include macha, pineapple, pumpkin spice, honeydew melon pebbles and more unique varieties.

Sopoong is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Sopoong Donuts, 407 Goffle Road, Wyckoff.

