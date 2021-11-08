Contact Us
Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff
Breaking News: 'Combative' Woman Charged With Knifepoint Robbery Of Rochelle Park 7-Eleven
Business

Harvest & Ale Now Open In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Harvest & Ale
Harvest & Ale Photo Credit: Harvest & Ale Instagram

A new restaurant and bar has opened its doors in Bergen County.

Harvest & Ale, on Ramapo Valley Road in Oakland, bills itself as the area's newest farm-to-table restaurant.

The menu boasts apps, sandwiches, bread bowls, greens and grains, skillets and mains, a kids menu, and dozens of cocktails and ales to choose from.

The owners also manage Plank Pizza Company in Saddle Brook and Heights Bar & Grill in Hasbrouck Heights, BoozyBurbs reports.

Harvest & Ale, 588 Ramapo Valley Road, Oakland

