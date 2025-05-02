Antisemitic Flyers Found In Wyckoff Neighborhood Spark Police Probe

The Wyckoff Township Committee said it was made aware of flyers containing "divisive, polarizing, and antisemitic messages" that were distributed in the Sicomac side of town. The materials are being taken "very seriously" and are part of an active police investigation.

“The Township Committee condemns in the strongest possible terms the dissemination of hate-filled materials intended to harass, intimidate, or divide members of our community,” the committee said. “Antisemitism has no place in Wyckoff—or anywhere—and we stand firmly with our Jewish residents and neighbors.”

The investigation is being handled by the Wyckoff Police Department under Chief David V. Murphy. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Michael Ragucci or Detective Sergeant Michael DeMaio at 201-891-2121 or email detectives@wyckoffpolice.org.

Officials say the act appears to be isolated but are urging residents to avoid speculation and remain unified while the case unfolds.

