7 New Must-Try Bergen County Restaurants

And locals are already lining up.

MaMi in Cresskill is filling the space formerly occupied by The Farmhouse. Located at 15 E. Madison Ave., MaMi is all about “Mediterranean flavors, community, and good vibes,” offering fresh pastries, flavorful food, and craft coffee in a cozy, welcoming atmosphere.

HOCCO Indian has arrived in Paramus, at 305 Route 17 South inside the Paramus Crossroads shopping center. Brought to life by the Chona family — founders of the legendary Havmor — HOCCO blends nostalgic Gujarati flavors with modern flair, drawing on a rich legacy that began in 1944. Their chana puri is already winning fans.

Thaiway in Englewood is the passion project of Bangkok-born chef Vichaya “Vic,” who brings treasured family recipes to 24 N. Dean St. Expect authentic Thai cuisine served with heart. Every dish is rooted in tradition and served with variety and care.

Angora Mediterranean in Teaneck replaces the former Empire Hunan at 446 Cedar Lane. This new addition boasts bold spices, sizzling grilled meats, and vibrant mezzes — a nod to the rich traditions of the Mediterranean.

Ping Yang Thai has taken over the former Hackensack Hotdogs location at 7 State St., serving up authentic Thai cuisine with fresh ingredients and traditional recipes. Diners can expect spicy curries, delicate noodle soups, and a culinary journey through Thailand’s vibrant street food culture.

Tacoria, the bold and colorful Mexican eatery founded by Rutgers friends with a passion for flavor, is expanding to Ridgewood at 67 E Ridgewood Ave., and Bergen Town Center (in the near future). Known for its fresh ingredients, cultural roots, and fun atmosphere, Tacoria pays homage to Mexican street food with a Jersey twist.

Capon’s Chophouse is the latest project from chef Josh Capon, who brings more than 25 years of experience as a chef, restaurateur, and culinary personality. Known for his work with Mercer Street Hospitality (Lure Fishbar, Bowery Meat Company) and as co-founder of VCR Group, Capon has launched acclaimed concepts in New York, Las Vegas, and Miami. A protégé of Charlie Palmer and David Burke, Capon is also an eight-time People’s Choice winner at the NY Wine & Food Festival’s Burger Bash. His modern American steakhouse is slated to open at The Shops at Riverside in late 2025.

