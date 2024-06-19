$4.55M Hamptons-Style Estate With Pool, Movie Theater For Sale In Franklin Lakes (Photos)

A 9,600-square-foot newly-constructed home reminiscent of The Hamptons is fresh to the market on Surrey Lane in Franklin Lakes at $4.55 million.

Built by architect Dan D'Agostino with interior design by Ariella Horowitz, the home is being represented by Taylor Lucyk of Christie's International Real Estate Group-Paramus.

The 6-bedroom 7.5-bathroom home sits on two acres of land on the cul-de-sac Surrey Lane.

Features include a gourmet kitchen, first-floor guest suite, bluestone patio, outdoor kitchen, heated salt water gunite pool with spa and sun deck, a gym, theater, and nanny quarters.

Click here for the complete Zillow listing for 725 Surrey Lane.

