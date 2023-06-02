'Your Spirit Will Carry On:' Hunterdon County Native, Rutgers Grad Krishan Clemente Dies, 41

Born in Raritan Township, Krishan graduated from Voorhees High School before earning his master’s degree in social work from Rutgers University, his obituary says.

He was known for his altruistic soul and infinite drive to help others, loved ones say.

Krishan’s surviving family members include his devoted parents, Kevin J. and Barbara Lynn Stout Clemente; his brother, Parijat Clemente; his grandfather, Fred J. Clemente; three uncles, Joseph Stout and wife, Bhavani, Gary Stout and wife, Paulette, Brian Clemente and wife, Deanne; two aunts, Dale Rush and Karen Hoffman and husband, Michael Fendler, and many more.

Krishan touched countless lives and had endless love to share, as evidenced by the numerous tributes that hit social media following his passing:

“You helped so many people and it’s amazing to hear so many stories of the people you helped and the lives that you saved,” Pari Clemente penned in a touching tribute. “I will honor your life by helping people in need like you did. Our brotherhood is forever and your spirit will carry on with me, your loved ones and all of the people you helped.”

Krishan’s memorial was set for Saturday, June 10 at the Quakertown Recreation Club in Pittstown.

Donations can be made in Krishan’s loving memory to the Freedom House (3 Pavilion Road, Glen Gardner, NJ 08826).

“Krishan you will always be in my heart, thoughts, and prayers,” reads one of several tributes on Krishan’s memorial. “I am extremely grateful for the times we had together. You will be missed tremendously.”

