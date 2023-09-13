Winner: Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $50K Sold In Hunterdon County

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for the Tuesday, Sept. 12 drawing was sold at Ringoes Country Deli on Old York Road in Ringoes, lottery officials said.

The ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the third-tier $10,000 prize to $50,000.

The winning numbers were: 02, 14, 21, 42, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 18, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 05.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $162 million, and the next drawing will be held on Friday, Sept. 15.

