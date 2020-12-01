PHOTOS: 1-Minute Twister Tears Through PA Town

A small tornado was to blame for the damage done in one Montgomery County town on Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed.

Winds up to 70 mph came with the EF-0 storm that tore through a 100-yard path across Montgomeryville in approximately one minute's time.

The half-a-mile wide twister touched down just east of Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike) near the onramp to the 202 Parkway at 3:47 p.m., the NWS said.

Two small trees were uprooted on the northbound side of the highway.

A twister touched down in Montgomery County, PA Monday. US National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly

Outdoor wooden picnic benches and tables at the Texas Roadhouse were picked up and tossed a few hundred feet, breaking the front window of the now-shuttered Noboru restaurant, the NWS said.

The storm then pulled air-handling equipment from the roof of Noboru, and tore siding off of the northeastern edge of the building.

A tornado tore through Montgomeryville, shattering windows at Noboru. Lindsey Wall for Daily Voice

Tornado damage, Montgomeryville, PA Lindsey Wall for Daily Voice

Between six and eight cars in the parking lots were shaken and tossed as the tornado moved through the area, snapping branches from small trees

Several light posts in the parking lot were also bent at the bases, and poles supporting two stop signs were bent and dislodged, too.

A supporting pole to the entranceway of the Staybridge Hotel was damaged as the storm's circulation moved by.

The tornado's strength weakened as it moved toward the northeast, with some minor roof damage sustained at Costco.

Tornado damage, Montgomeryville, PA Lindsey Wall for Daily Voice

Tornado damage, Montgomeryville, PA Lindsey Wall for Daily Voice

After less than a minute on the ground, the tornado lifted north of Upper State Road near a local quarry, the NWS said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.