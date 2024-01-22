Weather Whiplash: Freezing Rain To Coat Parts Of NJ, PA Before Spring-Like Warmup

On Monday night, Jan. 22, temps will dip to the mid-20s in the Poconos and North Jersey, and will hover around 30 around Philadelphia, South Jersey, and the Jersey Shore, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of Northwest Jersey and the Poconos are in for freezing rain Tuesday morning, Jan. 23, which will become rain during the day, mainly in Sussex, Morris, Warren, Union, Passaic, and Bergen counties, for New Jersey.

In Pennsylvania, the wintry mix is headed for Monroe, Northampton, Lehigh, Berks, and Lebanon counties, the outlet said. Greater Philadelphia will likely be safe from ice but could get rain in the evening or at night.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the boxed area on the photo above.

AccuWeather is predicting fog in some areas due to air temperature rising quickly as the ground is wet. A weather map shows an icy mix for much of Central and Northern PA on Tuesday.

The winter weather could turn to rain during the day on Tuesday, but will transition back to freezing rain, snow, and ice after 10 p.m., especially in the northwestern-most parts of New Jersey, and the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, PA, the NWS says.

Temperatures are expected to climb as the week goes on. Wednesday will be milder with temps in the low 40s, and a 50 to 60 percent chance of rain. Thursday will be likely rainy with temps in the mid-50s, and Friday will be just under 60 degrees.

