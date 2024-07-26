Warren County Man Uploaded Child Porn: Prosecutor

Police began investigating Kyle Fasulka after receiving a tip that he uploaded images of children being sexually exploited and abused on Snapchat, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said. Fasulka was arrested after authorities searched his home and seized several electronic devices, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said.

He was charged with endangering the welfare of children for knowingly possessing images that depict child sexual abuse, authorities said.

