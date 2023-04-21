Warren County Horse Rescue 'Facing Possible Closure' After Nearly 2 Decades

The Saddlebred Rescue Inc. on Meadow Cliff Lane in Hardwick Township is having serious financial difficulties after 18 years in operation and "facing possible closure," according to a GoFundMe launched in hopes of saving the nonprofit organization.

“Our donors and sponsors have been great over our history and without them we could not have built an effective rescue, rehab and placement program,” reads the fundraiser.

Saddlebred’s mission is to prevent the slaughtering of unwanted horses and “return them to useful, productive lives.”The facility rehabilitates between 30 and 40 horses at any given time, which requires vet care and extensive shelter-related supplies.

“We are talking about hay, grain bedding, vet, farrier, etc to allow us to survive until our annual fundraiser at end of August,” reads the campaign. “Any donation will help make an impact.”

Donations are also being accepted via other methods listed on Saddlebred’s website.

“You will see we spend a lot of time with each horse in the ring to focus on their best attributes and help key weak points,” reads the fundraiser. “This helps us develop an evaluation for each horse which is the foundation of our successful adoption program.”

More than $14,700 had been raised on the campaign’s $50,000 goal in less than a week.

Interested in learning more? Follow the Saddlebred Rescue on Facebook for the latest updates.

“Thanks in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to us,” reads the fundraiser. “We have never done a GoFundMe page but we cannot leave any stone unturned to keep SBR standing.”

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

