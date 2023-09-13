Warren County Forklift Operator, Devoted Dad Philip Hemeleski Dies On 35th Birthday

Born in Hackettstown, Philip attended East Stroudsburg North High School, where he was a member of the rifle team before graduating in 2007, his obituary says.

Philip worked as a forklift operator for GXO Logistics in Belvidere. He was also an enthusiastic fisherman and hunter, as well as a dedicated fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Above all, he embraced his role as a devoted father to his loving daughter, Jewell.

In addition to his daughter, Philip is survived by his father Thomas Hemeleski and wife Martha Sue, his mother, Kathleen (Druffner) Myers and husband Howard, aunt, Gloria Todisco and husband Paul, Uncle, Mike Hemeleski and wife Virginia; aunt, Eileen Bostonian and husband John, aunt, Mary Weatherholt and husband Mike, and aunt Loni Druffner brother, Ryan Myers, step-brother, David Bowden, step-sister, Tia and Darcie Myers, step-sister, Holly Taylor and Heather Tepas, goddaughter, Rachel Druffner, and many more.

Philip’s memorial was held Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Cochran Funeral Home in Hackettstown.

“I worked with Phil and he was such a sweet considerate person, you could always depend on Phil to be willing to help anyone who asked,” reads one of several tributes on Philip’s obituary. “Our team at GXO are all very saddened by Phil’s passing. He is greatly missed by all his coworkers.”

