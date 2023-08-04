Unexpected Death Of Hackettstown Mom At 39 Prompts Outpour Of Community Support

Iryna Pradid died at Valley Hospital of Ridgewood on Monday, July 31, her obituary says.

Born in Ukraine, the devoted mom and her family “were seeking a better life for themselves and their loved ones,” reads a GoFundMe launched for her funeral expenses.

“Moving to a new country can be challenging, but it's a testament to their determination and hope for a brighter future. Their story highlights the struggles and aspirations of many families seeking opportunities abroad.”

The campaign had raised more than $7,400 in the three days since its creation, inching toward the halfway point of its $15,000 goal.

Iryna is survived by her loving husband, husband, Volodymyr Pradid; her daughter, Angela Pradid; her son, Oleksander Pradid; her parents, Vasyl and Svitlana (Margolych) Gerych; a brother, Ivan Gerych; and a sister, Olga Gerych.

Her memorial was scheduled for Monday, August 7 at Cochran Funeral Home in Hackettstown.

“Iryna's family was cherished and valued in their community, and it's heartbreaking to hear about the difficult times they are facing now,” reads the fundraiser. “During such trying moments, offering emotional support, lending a helping hand, or contributing to a fundraising campaign can make a significant difference.”

