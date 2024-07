At 10:47 a.m. on I-80 eastbound in Hardwick Township, a crash occurred between a tractor-trailer, two Ford pickup trucks and a Toyota sedan, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

Two drivers sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital, Lebron said. The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

